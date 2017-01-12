American ambassadors to Canada: The g...

American ambassadors to Canada: The good, the bad and the downright 'obnoxious'

Who has dazzled and who has landed with a dud as an envoy from America to Canada? We list the best and worst, at least according to Stephen Azzi, a Carleton University expert on the history of U.S.-Canada relations, with ties to the Liberal party. "Walt Butterworth was highly obnoxious," Azzi said.

