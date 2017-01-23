All hail the zipper merge: How Canadian politeness is killing the efficiency of our highways
At the first sign of a lane coming to an end, the Canadian strategy is to immediately cram into single file and abandon the soon-to-run-out lane. Then, as cars slowly inch ahead through the gap, they zealously defend the sanctity of the line by aggressively blocking the entry of any and all late mergers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|9 hr
|Investments eh
|1
|GTAA says airport expansion will benefit Halton
|13 hr
|what were their r...
|1
|Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du...
|16 hr
|Bad Homber Wallers
|1
|What is Canadian residential Voltage - 120V or ... (Jan '08)
|Sun
|CSA
|21
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Sun
|Granny
|1
|A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump...
|Sun
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|2
|Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl...
|Sun
|Vote 4 Charlie An...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC