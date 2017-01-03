Airlines asked to confirm fitness-to-...

Airlines asked to confirm fitness-to-fly measures after pilot allegedly drunk

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The News

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is seeking assurances from passenger airlines that they have up-to-date measures to confirm pilots' fitness to fly and are rigorously enforcing them. Garneau's move follows an incident last weekend in which a Sunwing Airlines pilot was accused of being so drunk that he passed out in the cockpit shortly before scheduled takeoff from Calgary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) 1 hr Nasmia 12
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... 3 hr Double jeopardy 1
News Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leade... 3 hr Raitt launched we... 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 3 hr Raitt launched we... 16
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... 5 hr Loads of Tax cash 1
News Oakville Beaver launches bold new Metroland loo... 16 hr nice pict 1
News looking for grandview/galt training school for ... (Oct '08) 19 hr Dedetischart 231
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC