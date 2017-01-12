Aga Khan vacation, cost of living que...

Aga Khan vacation, cost of living questions dog PM during Day 2 of Trudeau Tour

Justin Trudeau's campaign-style outreach tour offered no respite Friday from questions about his family vacation with the Aga Khan - nor the priorities of ordinary Canadians, from soaring hydro bills to carbon taxes to Donald Trump. Trudeau continued to defend himself from critics assailing his use of a private helicopter belonging to the wealthy spiritual leader, even though the federal Conflict of Interest Act expressly forbids such perks.

Canada

