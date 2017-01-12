Aga Khan vacation, cost of living questions dog PM during Day 2 of Trudeau Tour
Justin Trudeau's campaign-style outreach tour offered no respite Friday from questions about his family vacation with the Aga Khan - nor the priorities of ordinary Canadians, from soaring hydro bills to carbon taxes to Donald Trump. Trudeau continued to defend himself from critics assailing his use of a private helicopter belonging to the wealthy spiritual leader, even though the federal Conflict of Interest Act expressly forbids such perks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|1 hr
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipe...
|8 hr
|Town got Hush cash
|1
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|Fri
|NOT ENOUGH
|1
|Young, Munson's A Brief Introduction To Fluid M...
|Fri
|mark
|18
|why are Canadians so gay? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Miamigirl15
|381
|The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R...
|Fri
|what to tell them
|1
|Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w...
|Fri
|Pearl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC