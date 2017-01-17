Accused murderer called himself 'bon garcon' hours after Brandon Volpi slaying

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary for Sarah Tahan the morning of June 7, 2014 when she texted her prom date, Devontay Hackett, asking for photos of their night together in downtown Ottawa. She had heard about a fight outside Les Suites Hotel the night before when students from a number of high schools stayed for after-prom celebrations, but in her jovial text message exchange with the St. Pius High School grad he assured her everything was all right.

