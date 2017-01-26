5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's leader says
Police survey the scene after deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, on Sunday. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|3 hr
|Where is my love ...
|8
|looking for grandview/galt training school for ... (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Bambi1956
|232
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|12 hr
|Kevin
|17
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|12 hr
|Gramps
|3
|A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ...
|12 hr
|Kevin the Clown
|1
|Langley TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE TOWNHOUSE LANGLEY
|14 hr
|Foont
|1
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|18 hr
|work ethics r gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC