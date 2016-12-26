Woman arrested after Mount Pearl assault
A 24-year-old Mount Pearl woman is awaiting a bail hearing after being charged with a Christmas Day assault. A $30,000 all-terrain vehicle reported stolen on Nov. 10 was recovered on Christmas Eve, thanks to a tip given to the RCMP.
