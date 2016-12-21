Woman, 59, dead after Boxing Day fire...

Woman, 59, dead after Boxing Day fire in Whitney Pier

A woman died in a fire at a Broadway Street residence in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Boxing Day. A 59-year-old woman is dead after a Boxing Day house fire in Sydney, N.S., say Cape Breton Regional Police.

Canada

