Woman, 59, dead after Boxing Day fire in Whitney Pier
A woman died in a fire at a Broadway Street residence in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Boxing Day. A 59-year-old woman is dead after a Boxing Day house fire in Sydney, N.S., say Cape Breton Regional Police.
