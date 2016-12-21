Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower M...

Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland

There are 2 comments on the Langley Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Warmer, wet weather ahead for Lower Mainland. In it, Langley Times reports that:

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to remain above the freezing mark for the Lower Mainland and coastal communities as far north as Prince Rupert for the remainder of the week. But further inland, snowfall warnings are still in effect with up to 30 centimetres forecast for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, while wind warnings have been posted for the central coast and parts of Vancouver Island.

