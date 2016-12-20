Volunteer firefighter charged in seri...

Volunteer firefighter charged in series of summer Nova Scotia blazes

A volunteer firefighter has been charged with arson, the third firefighter accused in a series of blazes in Cape Breton last summer. Gary Richard Luker faces two charges of arson, joining two other Florence Volunteer Fire Department members facing multiple charges for fires involving vehicles, brush, abandoned buildings and two residences.

