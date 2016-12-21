Vancouver's Cinematheque to showcase Canada's cinematic...
With a country as expansive and both geographically and culturally diverse as Canada's, film is one of the few means by which Canadians have which can help us understand each other, even if we can't visit places or interact with one another in real life. Since Canada is celebrating a momentous birthday, it's only appropriate that we enjoy a look back at some of Canada's celluloid history.
