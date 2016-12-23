Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich...

Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how conservative, how friendly to Canada?

There are 1 comment on the Truro Daily News story from Friday, titled Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how conservative, how friendly to Canada?. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:

Donald Trump has now named most of his cabinet picks, including the senior positions. Here's what the next U.S. administration looks like: His proposed education secretary, billionaire Betsy DeVos, promotes alternatives to public schools.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
gwww

Welcome, MN

#1 Friday
Things are going to be so great between Canada and the US.Canada has some of the coolest vintage cars made in the US and Canada,Chrysler,Chevy.Canada has some versions of Plymouth and Chevy that were only made in Canada.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Primerica Scam (Jul '12) 1 hr Kgatz 88
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... 22 hr CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
News Editorial: Naughty and nice Sat Santa I can xplain 1
100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA... Fri Charania 1
Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE Fri Bashir 1
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) Fri Firioz Khoja 8
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,796

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC