Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how conservative, how friendly to Canada?
There are 1 comment on the Truro Daily News story from Friday, titled Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how conservative, how friendly to Canada?. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:
Donald Trump has now named most of his cabinet picks, including the senior positions. Here's what the next U.S. administration looks like: His proposed education secretary, billionaire Betsy DeVos, promotes alternatives to public schools.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
|
#1 Friday
Things are going to be so great between Canada and the US.Canada has some of the coolest vintage cars made in the US and Canada,Chrysler,Chevy.Canada has some versions of Plymouth and Chevy that were only made in Canada.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primerica Scam (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kgatz
|88
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|22 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|Fri
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|Fri
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Firioz Khoja
|8
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC