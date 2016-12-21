Trudeau says judge pan-Canadian climate plan on emissions trend line in 2019
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his pan-Canadian climate plan can be considered a bust if it fails to put Canada on track to meeting its international, 2030 emission-cutting targets. In a year-end, roundtable interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said Canadian voters in 2019 can assess his signature policy's success or failure by looking at the country's greenhouse gas emissions trajectory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|7 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|13 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|13 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|21 hr
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|23 hr
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|Firioz Khoja
|8
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC