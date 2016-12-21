Throat singer, children's storyteller...

Throat singer, children's storyteller, among new Order of Canada recipients

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

As Canada enters a year marked by national birthday celebrations and the beginnings of an inquiry into the country's past, sordid treatment of its indigenous peoples, Nunavut-based throat singer Tanya Tagaq Gillis hopes her music will open minds and lead to change. So far, though, she's been confronted by some closed ones - people who send her hate mail over how her art form breaks from tradition.

Canada

