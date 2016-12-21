Survey suggests Canadians see better ...

Survey suggests Canadians see better world reputation under Trudeau Liberals

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

In the minds of Canadians, their country's reputation on the world stage has improved under the Trudeau Liberals, according to a new poll from Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy. The same survey showed an increased number of respondents see federal-provincial relations improving under the Liberals compared with the previous Conservative government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) 11 hr hydro lines r there 7
News Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad... 11 hr lucky 2 get 5 down 1
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) 17 hr OPP traffic crazy... 3
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... 21 hr Sir Real 1
Find ISMAILI SPARK | ISMAILI DATE | ISMAILI MUS... Mon Mustafa 1
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) Mon Mustafa 9
Find ISMAILI DATE| ISMAILI SINGLES | ISMAILI SP... Mon kya phooch sakta ... 3
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC