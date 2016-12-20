Second coal mine to reopen in northeastern B.C., raising hopes in Tumbler Ridge
A mining company in northeastern British Columbia has started hiring as it prepares to reopen the Wolverine Mine on Monday. Conuma Coal Resources Ltd. says the reopening of the mine 15 kilometres west of Tumbler Ridge is expected to create 220 jobs.
