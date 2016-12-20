Second coal mine to reopen in northea...

Second coal mine to reopen in northeastern B.C., raising hopes in Tumbler Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A mining company in northeastern British Columbia has started hiring as it prepares to reopen the Wolverine Mine on Monday. Conuma Coal Resources Ltd. says the reopening of the mine 15 kilometres west of Tumbler Ridge is expected to create 220 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Korina Bliss (Jun '11) 9 hr Joe 12
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... 13 hr Pete 1
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world 14 hr Globe 1
News Adverse conditions expected for Thursday AM com... 15 hr same 2day 1
News From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky... Wed Christian Taliban 3
Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12) Wed Mailer 13
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) Dec 27 hydro lines r there 7
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,155 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC