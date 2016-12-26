Refugee praised as 'inspirational' by BBC deemed inadmissible to Canada
An activist praised for her "campaigns for independence for Balochistan" from Pakistan has had her asylum hearing suspended by Canadian border-enforcement authorities. Karima Mehrab was recognized by the BBC for her "campaigns for independence for Balochistan," a formerly sovereign state that was seized by Pakistan in 1948.
