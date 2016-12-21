Reevely: We're using Canada's 150th as a tourism draw, not a national rebirth
A pair of New Year's Eve fireworks shows and a concert on Parliament Hill bring in Canada's 150th anniversary year, which will be both a big party time for the capital and a much smaller commemoration than the centennial 50 years ago. More than anything else, the sesquicentennial is a tourism event, both nationally and here in the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free ISMAILI DATE SITE | ISMAILI SPARK WEBSITE ...
|8 hr
|Rahmim
|3
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Rahmim
|10
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES | ISMMAILI MATRIMONIAL | I...
|11 hr
|Munir
|1
|College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud...
|13 hr
|Paul
|1
|Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o...
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|2
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Fri
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|Fri
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC