Reevely: We're using Canada's 150th as a tourism draw, not a national rebirth

A pair of New Year's Eve fireworks shows and a concert on Parliament Hill bring in Canada's 150th anniversary year, which will be both a big party time for the capital and a much smaller commemoration than the centennial 50 years ago. More than anything else, the sesquicentennial is a tourism event, both nationally and here in the capital.

