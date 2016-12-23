Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history during Canada's 150th birthday
Quebec provincial politician Stephane Bergeron's use of quotation marks reflects his feelings on the federal government's plans for the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017. The member of the separatist Parti Quebecois says Ottawa is fond of commemorating "comfort history," or what he calls a sterile narrative that doesn't offend or delve deep into controversial aspects of the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primerica Scam (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kgatz
|88
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|22 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|Fri
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|Fri
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Firioz Khoja
|8
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC