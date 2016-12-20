Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's...

Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing streaming habits

There are 1 comment on the Penticton Herald story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon and Canada's changing streaming habits. In it, Penticton Herald reports that:

In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014 photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Viewers who hoped that 2016 would mark an explosion in new streaming video competition in Canada were left disappointed, and some industry observers say next year probably won't signal any big changes either.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
hope

Pickering, Canada

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
https://www.thestar.com/business/2016/12/20/t...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... 7 hr CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... 13 hr We need Darth 2
News Editorial: Naughty and nice 13 hr Santa I can xplain 1
100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA... 21 hr Charania 1
Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE 23 hr Bashir 1
free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12) 23 hr Firioz Khoja 8
News Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons... Fri gwww 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC