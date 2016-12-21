National Association of Japanese Canadians denounces rise of racism...

While concerns have been raised about Donald Trump creating a registry for Muslims in the United States, what many people may not realize is that the U.S. already has an existing U.S. surveillance program. Previously, American Star Trek actor and human-rights activist George Takei spoke out about his concerns that the registry is a precursor to internment, something he and his family experienced as American-born citizens of Japanese descent during the Second World War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.