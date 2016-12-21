Most Canadians will have white Christ...

Most Canadians will have white Christmas, meteorologist says

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says large swaths of the country will see at least two centimetres of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. Regions likely to experience a white Christmas span the country and include Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Fredericton and the three territorial capitals.

