Most Canadians will have white Christmas, meteorologist says
Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says large swaths of the country will see at least two centimetres of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. Regions likely to experience a white Christmas span the country and include Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Fredericton and the three territorial capitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|9 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|15 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|15 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|23 hr
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|Fri
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Firioz Khoja
|8
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC