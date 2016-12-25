Mission readies late Christmas gifts ...

Mission readies late Christmas gifts for mariners who spend holidays at sea

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Somewhere on the North Atlantic, there's a small fleet of merchant ships headed for the port of Halifax, with crews that have spent Christmas Day at sea, far from their families. "Quite often, morale is very low aboard ships at Christmas," says the co-ordinator of Mission to Seafarers in Halifax, which is in an old house that sits at the edge of the harbour, amid towering grain elevators, railway tracks and cargo cranes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... 15 min lucky they alive 1
Find ISMAILI DATE| ISMAILI SINGLES | ISMAILI SP... 5 hr Duniyah 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... 18 hr Sparkz248 2
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... 18 hr rogerjulian 1
Primerica Scam (Jul '12) 22 hr Kgatz 88
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Sat CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC