Miss Canada uses beauty pageant to fight China on human rights

Anastasia Lin, 26, Canada's entrant to Miss World beauty pageant, answers questions during her interview with the Associated Press in Oxon Hill, Md., on Dec. 14, 2016. Anastasia Lin says when she first learned about allegations the Chinese government was harvesting organs from religious prisoners to fuel its transplant industry, she decided to use an unconventional platform to raise awareness.

