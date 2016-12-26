Majority of Canadians say ties to monarchy should be cut when Queen dies: poll
A majority of Canadians now believe that when Queen Elizabeth II dies and Prince Charles ascends to the throne, Canada should cut ties with the monarchy. A new poll, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Global News, has revealed that 53 per cent of us think it may soon be time to bid farewell to the monarch as our head of state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|hydro lines r there
|7
|Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad...
|2 hr
|lucky 2 get 5 down
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|13 hr
|Sir Real
|1
|Find ISMAILI SPARK | ISMAILI DATE | ISMAILI MUS...
|Mon
|Mustafa
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Mustafa
|9
|Find ISMAILI DATE| ISMAILI SINGLES | ISMAILI SP...
|Mon
|kya phooch sakta ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC