Leonard Cohen, Austin Clarke, Don Getty: Canadian newsmakers who died in 2016
3 - Visionary Canadian-born pianist Paul Bley, 83, a pivotal figure in the avant-garde jazz movement known for his innovative trio and solo recordings. 4 - Quebec producer and filmmaker Matthiew Klinck, 37, stabbed to death in an apparent burglary at his home in Selena Village in Belize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky...
|7 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|Mailer
|13
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|hydro lines r there
|7
|Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad...
|Tue
|lucky 2 get 5 down
|1
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|Tue
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Tue
|Sir Real
|1
|Find ISMAILI SPARK | ISMAILI DATE | ISMAILI MUS...
|Dec 26
|Mustafa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC