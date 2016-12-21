In Christmas Eve tragedy, elderly woman hits son with vehicle, killing him
A 43-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle driven by his mother Saturday night in Mont-Saint-Hillaire, Que. The 83-year-old woman was trying to park her car at the entrance of her son's home on Christmas Eve.
