HR plan necessary to back up rapid growth

When an industry development strategy calls for a doubling of revenues and an additional 500 new jobs by 2020, it's important to have a human resource plan to back up that rapid growth. The P.E.I. BioAlliance has unveiled a new HR strategy for the province's bioscience sector, focusing on actions to maintain a high level of recruitment and retention success, HR support for companies, skills development, and community outreach.

