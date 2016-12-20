How Canada's legalization of marijuana could change its relations with the U.S.
Their position on marijuana is hardly the only difference between Canada's prime minister and the president-elect of the United States. But when Justin Trudeau's government introduces legislation to legalize cannabis this spring, it could spark problems between Canada and the U.S., particularly since Donald Trump has indicated he will keep pot illegal at the federal level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|7 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|13 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|13 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|21 hr
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|23 hr
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|Firioz Khoja
|8
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC