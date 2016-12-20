Governments face wave of lawsuits for...

Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison injuries amidst rising violence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The News

Allen Ogonoski was beaten in a British Columbia jail cell in 2011, his head battered so badly that he sometimes forgets what his mother tells him within a few minutes. "He still sleeps with a blanket wrapped around his head like a shawl, protecting his head," the 70-year-old said in a recent telephone interview from her home in Winnipeg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Korina Bliss (Jun '11) 6 hr Joe 12
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... 10 hr Pete 1
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world 10 hr Globe 1
News Adverse conditions expected for Thursday AM com... 12 hr same 2day 1
News From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky... 23 hr Christian Taliban 3
Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12) Wed Mailer 13
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) Dec 27 hydro lines r there 7
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC