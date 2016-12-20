Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison injuries amidst rising violence
Allen Ogonoski was beaten in a British Columbia jail cell in 2011, his head battered so badly that he sometimes forgets what his mother tells him within a few minutes. "He still sleeps with a blanket wrapped around his head like a shawl, protecting his head," the 70-year-old said in a recent telephone interview from her home in Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korina Bliss (Jun '11)
|6 hr
|Joe
|12
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|10 hr
|Pete
|1
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|10 hr
|Globe
|1
|Adverse conditions expected for Thursday AM com...
|12 hr
|same 2day
|1
|From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky...
|23 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Mailer
|13
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|hydro lines r there
|7
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC