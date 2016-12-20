Flooding, tornadoes highlight Saskatc...

Flooding, tornadoes highlight Saskatchewan's weather during 2016

Saskatchewan is the land of living skies and that can be seen in the weather events that dominated the province during 2016 - from a dry 2015-16 winter, to wildfires, flash flooding and devastating tornadoes. The year started with a warm, dry winter that set up extreme fire danger ratings across Saskatchewan early in the spring.

