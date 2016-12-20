Flooding, tornadoes highlight Saskatchewan's weather during 2016
Saskatchewan is the land of living skies and that can be seen in the weather events that dominated the province during 2016 - from a dry 2015-16 winter, to wildfires, flash flooding and devastating tornadoes. The year started with a warm, dry winter that set up extreme fire danger ratings across Saskatchewan early in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|1 hr
|Pete
|1
|Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
|1 hr
|Globe
|1
|Adverse conditions expected for Thursday AM com...
|3 hr
|same 2day
|1
|From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky...
|15 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12)
|20 hr
|Mailer
|13
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|hydro lines r there
|7
|Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad...
|Tue
|lucky 2 get 5 down
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC