Five stories in the news today, Dec. 21
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary today for the first time since approving two major pipeline projects and rejecting another. He will address the city's business community over breakfast, and is expected to talk about the need for the projects, but also the need for environmental action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|7 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|13 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|13 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|21 hr
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|23 hr
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|Firioz Khoja
|8
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC