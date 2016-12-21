Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christmas for stranded crew ...
Uncertainty gnaws at the crew aboard the Hanjin Scarlet, a container ship the length of two football fields that has been stranded on the B.C. coast since its South Korean owner declared bankruptcy in August. The crew - 10 Filipinos and six Koreans - can lose themselves in the latest Hollywood flick or karaoke sing-along.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primerica Scam (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kgatz
|88
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|22 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|Sat
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|Fri
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|Fri
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Firioz Khoja
|8
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC