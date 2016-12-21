Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian Press news story of the year
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle Herald story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Ferocious Fort McMurray wildfire voted Canadian Press news story of the year.
The ferocious wildfire that forced nearly 90,000 to flee Canada's oilsands region and reduced thousands of homes to rubble has been picked as the top news story of 2016 in an annual survey of newsrooms across Canada by The Canadian Press. Dubbed "the beast" for its merciless unpredictability, the Fort McMurray wildfire garnered 39 of the 67 votes cast by senior editors.

Georgetown, Canada
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
