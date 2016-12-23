There are on the Western Star story from Friday, titled Editorial: Naughty and nice. In it, Western Star reports that:

After a two-month buildup of Christmas movies, sales, gift buying, meals and music, the big day is drawing near and the naughty and nice list has been finalized. The past 12 months have had many memorable moments, dominated by the election next door of billionaire reality TV host Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.