Documents raise questions about child benefit's impact on poverty rates
The federal Liberals are sticking by their claims of the ability of the Canada Child Benefit to lift children out of poverty as newly released documents raise questions about whether its effects are being oversold. The government has repeatedly said the benefit would cut child poverty rates by 40 per cent from 2013 levels - a number Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced earlier this week in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press.
