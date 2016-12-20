Conservation groups launch suit challenging Trudeau cabineta s pipeline approval
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks after meeting with indigenous leaders on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on December 15, 2016. Conservation groups have filed a new court challenge to the federal government's approval of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|7 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|13 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|13 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|21 hr
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|23 hr
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|Firioz Khoja
|8
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC