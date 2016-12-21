Comments
A federal court has ruled that passengers who lose luggage or encounter cancelled flights while flying with NewLeaf Travel need to take it up with the flight operator Flair Airlines, not the discount ticket reseller. In a decision on Dec. 15, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed a motion by passenger advocate Gabor Lukacs, who had argued that consumers' rights were unprotected because NewLeaf is permitted to operate without an air licence from the Canadian Transportation Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|7 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|13 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Editorial: Naughty and nice
|13 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|1
|100% Free ISMAILI SINGLES IN CANADA | FIND ISMA...
|21 hr
|Charania
|1
|Free ISMAILI SINGLES AND ISMAILI DATING SITE
|23 hr
|Bashir
|1
|free ismaili date | ismaili dating | ismaili so... (Jan '12)
|23 hr
|Firioz Khoja
|8
|Trump's cabinet, in summary: How rich, how cons...
|Fri
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC