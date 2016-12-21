Cold Lake pilots ready to escort Santa Claus
Even after 61 years, NORAD continues to track Santa's Progress around the world as he delivers gifts to children. What began in 1955 as a wrong number has become a beloved annual event, complete with NORAD's official Santa Tracker website , and air escort for the Jolly Old Elf.
