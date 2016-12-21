Cold Lake pilots ready to escort Sant...

Cold Lake pilots ready to escort Santa Claus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Even after 61 years, NORAD continues to track Santa's Progress around the world as he delivers gifts to children. What began in 1955 as a wrong number has become a beloved annual event, complete with NORAD's official Santa Tracker website , and air escort for the Jolly Old Elf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... 15 min lucky they alive 1
Find ISMAILI DATE| ISMAILI SINGLES | ISMAILI SP... 5 hr Duniyah 2
News A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After... 18 hr Sparkz248 2
News Kevin O'Leary wants to know: Are Canadians in o... 18 hr rogerjulian 1
Primerica Scam (Jul '12) 22 hr Kgatz 88
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Sat CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC