Canadian man punches cougar attacking his dog
A Canadian man punched a cougar in the face to stop it attacking his dog in a wooded area near a fast food chain in Whitecourt, central Alberta, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Wednesday . William Gibb from Red Deer, Alberta, had stopped at a Tim Hortons outlet, a popular Canadian restaurant chain on his 600 kilometre drive to Grand Prairie on the evening of December 26 and let his dog out for a walk, Whitecourt RCMP Sergeant Tom Kalis said.
