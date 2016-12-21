Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence on Israel
There are 1 comment on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence on Israel.
Canada's opposition Conservatives issued a scathing criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government over its silence in the wake of the anti-Israel resolution passed by the UN Security Council. Peter Kent, the Conservative Critic for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for the largely Jewish riding of Thornhill, Ontario, issued a statement on Thursday in which he said his party "strongly rejects" the wording of the resolution.
Toronto, Canada
#1 13 hrs ago
