There are on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence on Israel. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:

Canada's opposition Conservatives issued a scathing criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government over its silence in the wake of the anti-Israel resolution passed by the UN Security Council. Peter Kent, the Conservative Critic for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for the largely Jewish riding of Thornhill, Ontario, issued a statement on Thursday in which he said his party "strongly rejects" the wording of the resolution.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.