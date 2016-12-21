Calgary police arrest pilot accused o...

Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being impaired, passing out before takeoff

There are 1 comment on the Ottawa Citizen story from 17 hrs ago, titled Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being impaired, passing out before takeoff.

Cops say a pilot was found slumped unconscious in the cockpit of a Mexico-bound Boeing 737 at Calgary's airport Saturday, with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Staff Sgt.

Dont drink and drive

Toronto, Canada

#1 11 hrs ago
Canada

