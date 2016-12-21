Broadway-bound musical 'Come From Away' among 2017 Canadian theatre highlights

The Maple Leaf will be well-represented on Broadway in 2017, as 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away" joins a roster of homegrown productions and performers in New York's renowned theatre district. On the heels of a sold-out Toronto engagement, "Come From Away" is slated to begin previews on Broadway on Feb. 18. Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the musical is centred on Gander, N.L., which provided refuge to passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed following the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.