Boy, 14, charged with sexual assault ...

Boy, 14, charged with sexual assault after senior attacked on N.S. trail

Read more: CBC News

A 14-year-old boy from Kingston, N.S., is facing charges of assault and sexual assault after police say a senior was attacked in the Annapolis Valley. Police say an 80-year-old woman was walking Thursday on a trail in East Kingston when she was approached by a male who was masturbating.

