Blowing snow on P.E.I. could make it hard for drivers to see, Environment Canada says
High winds and blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility Sunday on P.E.I. roads, Environment Canada says. Blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero on parts of Prince Edward Island on Christmas Day, Environment Canada says.
