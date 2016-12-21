B.C. residents among those named to Order of Canada
Former forestry executive and current SFU chancellor Anne Giardini, artist Rodney Graham, and high-tech investment "angel" Haig Farris are the latest B.C. residents named officers of the Order of Canada. Governor-General David Johnston has announced 100 new appointments from across Canada to the order, including three companions , 22 officers and 75 members.
