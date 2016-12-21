Air Canada and Cathay Pacific codesha...

Air Canada and Cathay Pacific codeshare agreement offers smoother...

A recent deal reached between Air Canada and Cathay Pacific will reduce the hassle for Canadians making their way to Asia. A codeshare service and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits are part of the package, which was announced shortly before Christmas.

Canada

