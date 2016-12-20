2017 a year to shape Canada, governor...

2017 a year to shape Canada, governor general says in final New Year's message

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Governor General David Johnston is marking the start of what's likely his last few months as the Queen's representative in Canada by urging all Canadians to make 2017, Canada's 150th birthday, a legacy year. "This year we celebrate, and we stand at a threshold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... 2 hr Pete 1
News Specialty wood industry reaches out to world 2 hr Globe 1
News Adverse conditions expected for Thursday AM com... 4 hr same 2day 1
News From floods to drought - weird, wild, and wacky... 16 hr Christian Taliban 3
Khrido Ottawa Classifieds: Free Classified Ads ... (Mar '12) 21 hr Mailer 13
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) Tue hydro lines r there 7
News Canadian Government Makes 50 Mbps the New Broad... Tue lucky 2 get 5 down 1
See all Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC