Cameroon: Yaounde Conference Centre -...

Cameroon: Yaounde Conference Centre - Need to Uphold Int'l Standards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The renovation works came 33 years after the inauguration of the Yaounde Conference Centre and the structure has been furnished with state-of-the-art equipment. The multi-purpose Yaounde Conference Centre is ready to host national, regional and international events of any magnitude, following the completion of renovations works on the edifice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Arrests Hit Cameroon as Language Divide In... Jan '17 Ron 1
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan '17 Daddy 3
News Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va... (Jan '17) Jan '17 PolakPotrafi 1
News After 20 years away, a religious missionary ret... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 7
News How Barack Obama convinced African immigrants t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hmmm 2
News Regional Gathering Cameroon (Mar '16) Mar '16 EMMANUEL 1
News They're Burning Girls' Breasts in Africa (Dec '15) Dec '15 speedball 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC