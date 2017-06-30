Cameroon: Yaounde Conference Centre - Need to Uphold Int'l Standards
The renovation works came 33 years after the inauguration of the Yaounde Conference Centre and the structure has been furnished with state-of-the-art equipment. The multi-purpose Yaounde Conference Centre is ready to host national, regional and international events of any magnitude, following the completion of renovations works on the edifice.
