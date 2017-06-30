Cameroon: Rail Transport - Nine New Locomotives Announced
The President of General Electric Africa, Jay Ireland, disclosed last Friday that negotiations are far advanced with the Government of Cameroon. Cameroon will soon get nine new locomotive engines to boost its rail transport system, the President and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric Africa, Jay Ireland has announced.
